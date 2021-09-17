Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott joined WA Health Minister Roger Cook today to open the Tom Price COVID-19 vaccination clinic aimed at boosting vaccination rates in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The clinic, set up in partnership with Rio Tinto, WA's Department of Health, WA Country Health Service and the Shire of Ashburton, will operate from 9am to 6pm at the Tom Price Community Centre from today through to 21 September. It will return in the coming weeks to enable the community to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination bookings are available for all people who live or are currently in the region, including local and Aboriginal communities, Rio Tinto employees, contractors and their families. Walk-in appointments will also be welcomed.

Vaccine supply is sufficient to vaccinate the entire population of Tom Price over the age of 12, which is estimated to be about 3,000 people.

The WA Department of Health is also taking bookings for the Paraburdoo clinic, which is set to open to the community at Ashburton Hall on 23 September.

Rio Tinto is working with the WA Government to establish similar clinics in Pannawonica and Dampier, and stands ready to provide logistical support as required to assist with the vaccination rollout in remote Aboriginal communities.

The vaccination hubs at Perth Airport (T2 and T3) will open from 11 October, targeting workers returning to Perth, with bookings open from 27 September via rollup.wa.gov.au.

Rio Tinto is pleased to announce that the hubs will be available to Rio Tinto's FIFO workforce who regularly travel to and from the Pilbara, as well as Western Australia's wider FIFO mining industry who wish to utilise the facilities.

For further information or to make an appointment, visit rollup.wa.gov.au.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott urged all eligible community members in Tom Price to 'roll up for WA' and play their part in boosting vaccination rates in the Pilbara.

"We urge the local community to take advantage of having the clinic on their doorstep, and make an appointment as soon as possible. At the end of this blitz, we would love for Tom Price to be the most vaccinated town in Australia which would be a terrific outcome.

"By setting up and running the clinic in Tom Price, it allows the Department of Health to free up resources that can be used to prioritise vaccinations in remote Aboriginal communities, which is a vital part of WA's pathway out of the pandemic.

"Rio Tinto is proud to work with the WA Government on this important partnership and will continue to look at ways to help to boost vaccination rates across regional WA."

