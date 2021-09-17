

FULONGMA Launch Ceremony



Electric Washing & Sweeping Truck



Electric Garbage Compactor Truck



Electric Water Truck

LONGYAN, FUJIAN, Sept 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - FULONGMA (stock code: 603686.SH; the Company) successfully held its EV sanitation ex-factory ceremony, to commemorate the completion of the Longyan Gaobei Factory's first Thailand bound order. Comprised of EV garbage compactor trucks, EV washing and sweeping trucks and EV water trucks, the order is a major milestone for FULONGMA in tapping the Southeast Asian market and a testament to the Company's further expansion in the region.Thailand remains an important economic hub within Southeast Asia, boasting a mature and burgeoning tourism industry. However, in recent years, Thailand has been plagued by worsening air pollution caused by crop burning, industrial pollution and excessive vehicle exhaust emissions. In a bid to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, the Thai government has made the promotion and development of EV a top priority, which also includes the electrification of sanitation vehicles. FULONGMA is proud to assist Thailand in its fight against climate and hopes to usher in a new era of EV sanitation vehicles.The FULONGMA EV washing and sweeping truck, EV garbage compactor truck and EV water truck are pure electric vehicles, which have been manufactured in accordance with China's latest energy and climate policies. The Company's EV product line also addresses the growing appetite and demand for EV in the market, and are fitted with AI augmented operations and offer industry leading battery life, giving customers a swathe of advantages over traditional fuel equipment.This inaugural delivery of FULONGMA's EV sanitation products to Thailand, heralds a new dawn for EV sanitation equipment in the region and demonstrates the Company's strong international brand recognition. This major milestone is a breakthrough for FULONGMA's domestic and international business, and the first step in the Company's ambitions in creating a greener, smarter and more convenient sanitation equipment experience in the Southeast Asia region.About Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment CO.,LtdFULONGMA was established in 2000 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2015. The company is an environmental sanitation total solution provider, who integrates the urban and rural environmental sanitation systematic planning and design, sanitation project operating and investment.Media ContactChad You+86-18505978890Chadyou@fulongmagroup.comSource: Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment CO.,LtdCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.