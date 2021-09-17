Launca Medical to Participate in Upcoming International Dental Show 2021 in Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launca Medical, a leading provider of innovative scanning solutions in digital dentistry, today announced its participation at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2021, the largest global trade fair for the dental industry. Launca will showcase its latest innovations, the DL-206 intraoral scanner at booth P-018 in hall 10.2. The event will be held on September 22-25, 2021 in Cologne, Germany.

As the latest addition to Launca DL-200 series, Launca DL-206 is a powder-free intraoral scanner with an ergonomic design, light weight, and fast scan speed, which ensures a comfortable scanning experience for both dental practitioners and patients, and delivers superior treatment outcomes.

With Launca's proprietary 3D scanning technology, DL-206 can quickly tackle down complex dental cases with enhanced accuracy and real-time visualization. The intraoral scanner is available in both cart and portable versions, providing better flexibility to meet the needs of dental practices.

Launca Medical is a fast-growing company in the dental field, winning two awards at the 2021 HCA Medtech Awards - Dentistry Solution Initiative of the Year and Digital Innovation of the Year. With its award-winning DL-206 intraoral scanner, Launca Medical has become a key player in the market and now it is one of the highly anticipated exhibitors in the industry at IDS 2021.

"We are delighted to see that the industry is now getting back to in-person events," said Dr. Jian Lu, Founder & CEO of Launca Medical. "IDS is a key platform for us to connect with dental professionals and showcase the latest digital solutions we are making to help dental practices achieve a smooth and efficient digital transition."

Launca representatives will be available at Hall 10.2 Stand P-018 for one-on-one meetings and product demos throughout the event. Visitors can also access Launca Medical digitally through IDSconnect.

