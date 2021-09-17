Anzeige
17.09.2021
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021

PR Newswire

London, September 16

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIFFinancialsOther Europe 6.1
2Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.4
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.3
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
5UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.2
6ENIEnergyItaly 3.0
7VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.9
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.7
9TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 2.7
10INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
11NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.5
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
13Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
14SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
15Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.2
16Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.2
17SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.2
18Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.2
19Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.1
20Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.1
21Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
22CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.9
23BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 1.9
24PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.8
25CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.3
26MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.9
27ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.9
28Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.8
29MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
30Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
31Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
32Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
33TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
Total equity investments70.5
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.8
Total fixed income investments4.8
Cash and other net assets24.7
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK33.8
Japan16.4
United Kingdom12.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan4.3
Americas3.4
Fixed Income4.8
Cash and other net assets24.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care16.5
Financials14.3
Communication Services10.4
Consumer Staples6.5
Consumer Discretionary5.9
Energy5.7
Information Technology4.7
Industrials4.5
Real Estate2.0
Fixed Income4.8
Cash and other net assets24.7
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 August 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,331,000.

17 September 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

