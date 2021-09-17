EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 August 2021
PR Newswire
London, September 16
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
|Financials
|Other Europe
|6.1
|2
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.3
|4
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|5
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|6
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|3.0
|7
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.7
|9
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.7
|10
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|11
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.5
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.4
|13
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|14
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.3
|15
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.2
|16
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.2
|17
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.2
|18
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.2
|19
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.1
|20
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.1
|21
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|22
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|23
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|1.9
|24
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.8
|25
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.3
|26
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|27
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|28
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.8
|29
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|30
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.7
|31
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|32
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|33
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.6
|Total equity investments
|70.5
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|4.8
|Total fixed income investments
|4.8
|Cash and other net assets
|24.7
|Net assets
|100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|33.8
|Japan
|16.4
|United Kingdom
|12.6
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|4.3
|Americas
|3.4
|Fixed Income
|4.8
|Cash and other net assets
|24.7
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|16.5
|Financials
|14.3
|Communication Services
|10.4
|Consumer Staples
|6.5
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.9
|Energy
|5.7
|Information Technology
|4.7
|Industrials
|4.5
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|4.8
|Cash and other net assets
|24.7
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 August 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,331,000.
17 September 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de