Analysts at the US research institite modeled PV recycling strategies and found that current incentives are not well-aligned to drive recycling.From pv magazine USA Solar panel waste may reach the weight of 30 Empire State Buildings, or 10 million metric tons, by 2050, said the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). As a result, interest is growing in minimizing and maximizing the value of PV materials through the creation of a circular economy for energy materials. NREL said most research thus far has been directed toward developing methods to technically and economically reuse solar materials, ...

