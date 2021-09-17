Nasdaq Tallinn: Conditional listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-17 08:00 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 16, 2021 to approve IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l application and to list its up to 500 000 bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 (IuteCredit Finance senior secured bonds, ISIN code: XS2378483494) on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of investors if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first trading day of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l bonds will be October 7, 2021 or a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.