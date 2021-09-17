Das Instrument VVD FR0000124141 VEOLIA ENVIRONNE. wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis.The instrument VVD FR0000124141 VEOLIA ENVIRONNE. is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.Das Instrument TTO DE0007501009 TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.09.2021The instrument TTO DE0007501009 TTL BET.GRDBES.AG INH ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.09.2021Das Instrument B8D AU000000BLY8 BOART LONGYEAR GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.09.2021The instrument B8D AU000000BLY8 BOART LONGYEAR GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.09.2021Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2021Das Instrument AP6 FI0009009377 CAPMAN OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021The instrument AP6 FI0009009377 CAPMAN OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2021Das Instrument PRU2 US74435K2042 PRUDENTIAL ADR/2 LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.09.2021The instrument PRU2 US74435K2042 PRUDENTIAL ADR/2 LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.09.2021Das Instrument 0RK GB00BG226J60 NUCLEUS FIN. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.09.2021The instrument 0RK GB00BG226J60 NUCLEUS FIN. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.09.2021Das Instrument JP3130770005 EPS HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2021The instrument JP3130770005 EPS HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2021