- (PLX AI) - BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upside
- • BioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is potential for a re-acceleration of growth now, Handelsbanken said
- • BioGaia could post average organic growth of 10% through 2025, which should boost the share price: Handelsbanken
- • Investors would also reward BioGaia for the right probiotic acquisition, the analysts said
