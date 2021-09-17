- (PLX AI) - Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.
- • Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a higher volatility adjustment, Kepler said
- • Storebrand has underperformed the insurance sector, and now it can catch up: Kepler
- • The company should be able to start buying back shares in 2023: Kepler
- • Kepler raised the price target on Storebrand to NOK 80 from NOK 76
STOREBRAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de