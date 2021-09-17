Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
17.09.21
10:22 Uhr
2.959,50 Euro
-4,50
-0,15 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.957,502.960,5010:23
2.957,502.961,0010:23
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2021 | 09:32
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Love Hemp Group PLC: Love Hemp Receives Initial Amazon Order

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has received its initial order from Amazon.

Love Hemp was invited by Amazon to join its limited range of CBD products listed on amazon.co.uk. Following a rigorous compliance process, a number of Love Hemp SKUs have been ordered by Amazon and will be available to purchase on amazon.co.uk shortly. The Company expects this available product range to increase as the authorisation process continues.

As an Amazon Vendor, Love Hemp will also have its own dedicated virtual store through which Amazon and the Company will conduct marketing activities to drive awareness and visibility of Love Hemp products. Operating on the Amazon Vendor platform, Amazon will place orders with Love Hemp in order to fulfil consumer orders from Amazon's central depot. These orders will be shipped across the UK and into Europe.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: "Securing an invitation, and fulfilling the compliance required, to list our products on Amazon is a significant achievement for Love Hemp. It is further validation of our brand strength and product quality as well as the rapidly changing sentiment of retail giants to offer premium CBD products to their consumers.

Our presence on amazon.co.uk opens a new major online sales channel for Love Hemp. We look forward to building on this initial order and the successful opening of the Love Hemp virtual store."

-ENDS-

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

Anna Legge
Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

+44 (0) 7500 773 415
anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited		+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners
AQSE Corporate Advisor
Mark Anwyl
Peterhouse Capital Limited		+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh		+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664468/Love-Hemp-Receives-Initial-Amazon-Order

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.