The modular power station comes with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and has a capacity of 6 kW/24.6 kWh. It relies on a 3 kW pure sine wave inverter which the manufacturer said is able to adjust the AC charging rate.California-based provider of portable solar-plus-storage systems, Bluetti, has unveiled a new portable solution with a capacity of 6 kW/24.6 kWh, which is claimed to provide one hour of use from a space heater and 10 hours of use from a full-sized fridge. The manufacturer said the power system can receive a solar input of 2.4 kW and is able to provide a seamless, uninterrupted ...

