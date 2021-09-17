The module is claimed to be one of the top five most performant heterojunction solar modules, in terms of power density, with the champion panel achieving 214.15 W/m² and the average device 209.5 W/m². The panel showed an efficiency ranging from 20.95% to 21.41%.Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - an arm of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - have fabricated an M2-sized heterojunction solar panel for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). Built with newly developed shingle interconnection technology, the panel has ...

