First North Denmark: Green Impact Ventures A/S - removal from trading

Green Impact Ventures A/S (prev. Waturu Holding A/S) will be removed from trading at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen so that the last day of admission to trading is today, 17 September 2021. Please note, that trading with the company's shares remain suspended, hence it is not possible to trade in the company's share via the market. Green Impact Ventures A/S will be removed from trading following a decision made on 19 August 2021 by the Nasdaq Copenhagen Disciplinary Committee. ISIN: DK0061134780 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Impact Ventures -------------------------------------------------------------------- Aktiekapital (DKK 0,05 per share): 10,581,818 stk. (DKK 529,090.90) -------------------------------------------------------------------- CVR No.: 37790486 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4020 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GIV -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172681 --------------------------------------------------------------------