Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD0B ISIN: DK0061134780 Ticker-Symbol: X9A 
Frankfurt
23.12.20
08:06 Uhr
0,628 Euro
+0,002
+0,32 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN IMPACT VENTURES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN IMPACT VENTURES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.09.2021 | 09:53
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Green Impact Ventures A/S - removal from trading

Green Impact Ventures A/S (prev. Waturu Holding A/S) will be removed from
trading at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen so that the last day of
admission to trading is today, 17 September 2021. 

Please note, that trading with the company's shares remain suspended, hence it
is not possible to trade in the company's share via the market. 

Green Impact Ventures A/S will be removed from trading following a decision
made on 19 August 2021 by the Nasdaq Copenhagen Disciplinary Committee. 

ISIN:                DK0061134780          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                Green Impact Ventures      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Aktiekapital (DKK 0,05 per share): 10,581,818 stk. (DKK 529,090.90)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CVR No.:              37790486            
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:                4020              
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:             GIV               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:            172681             
--------------------------------------------------------------------







___________________________________________________________________________

For further information contakt: Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015928
GREEN IMPACT VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.