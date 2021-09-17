Built by French developer TSE, the facility has a capacity of 152 MW and is located in Marville, in northeastern France.From pv magazine France French PV project developer TSE has officially inaugurated France's second-largest PV plant, in Marville, in the Meuse department. Built on 155 hectares on a former NATO military airport used by the Canadian Air Force from 1955 to 1967, and bought in 2006 by the Communauté de communes du Pays de Montmédy, the facility relies on 364,000 PV modules, some of which are bifacial, the company said. With a total installed capacity of 152 MW, it is able to generate ...

