- (PLX AI) - Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its "Deployed Operations Support" project.
- • Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations support
- • The contract has an initial duration of four years, with a triple option for a one-year extension
- • Rheinmetall has set up a company for this purpose, Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, which will consolidate and develop resources and capabilities necessary for operational support of this kind and seek to provide services on a long-term basis
- • This new business area will operate in close collaboration with Rheinmetall Canada
