A 25 MW project has been installed at the Simhadri thermal power station run by state-owned power company NTPC on the coast of Andhra Pradesh.From pv magazine India State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today announced it has commissioned India's largest floating solar plant. The 25 MW project, occupying a water surface area of 100 acres, is located at NTPC's Simhadri thermal power station in Andhra Pradesh. Besides producing clean power, the project will also reduce water evaporation by shading the water. It will offer a higher energy yield than conventional, ground-mounted solar ...

