17.09.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CTEK AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (170/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that CTEK AB, company registration number
559217-4659, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that
CTEK AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and
that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is
expected to be September 24, 2021. 

The company has 42,359,550 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               CTEK          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 49,292,936       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0016798763      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             235162         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   60 Energy 
------------------------------
Supersector code: 6010 Energy
------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 24 up and including
September 27, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information see pages 25 and 26 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
