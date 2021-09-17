NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

17 September 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(the "Racecourse" or the "Company")

Holding(s) in Company

The Company has become aware that Mr Tim Syder holds 220,950 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company, representing 6.6 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

