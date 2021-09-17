Anzeige
WKN: A0HL8N ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9 Ticker-Symbol: 2GB 
Xetra
17.09.21
12:38 Uhr
88,00 Euro
-0,20
-0,23 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
2G ENERGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2G ENERGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,7088,0012:48
87,8088,1012:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2G ENERGY
2G ENERGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2G ENERGY AG88,00-0,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.