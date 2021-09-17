DJ Preface, the Hong Kong-based EdTech Company, Sees 500% YoY Surge in Revenue, Overcoming Impact of Pandemic

Preface Preface, the Hong Kong-based EdTech Company, Sees 500% YoY Surge in Revenue, Overcoming Impact of Pandemic 17-Sep-2021 / 16:30 UTC+8

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Series A Funding Completed to Fuel Growth in Coding Education Cultivate Future Global Talents, Build Coding as Universal Language

TOKYO, JAPAN and LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 17 September 2021 - Preface, the Hong Kong-based EdTech company, has announced the completion of its Series A funding from prominent investor Sunlink Holdings (H.K.) Limited. The company will use the latest round of funding to further develop its business in major cities including Hong Kong, Tokyo and London, with a determination to popularise coding knowledge and make it a universal language. Preface aims to equip the new generation with this key language for a better future.

Tommie Lo (front row, second left), Founder and CEO of Preface, and the Management Team

The global EdTech industry continues on a sharp growth path and is now worth more than USUSD100 billion. Despite the impact of the ongoing pandemic, Preface has seen a continued improvement in its performance, with year-on-year revenue growth of 500% over the past 12 months.

Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of Preface, said: "Coding will become the universal language of the future. Trusted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and UNESCO in the provision of programming education, Preface offers award-winning programming curricula to global academia and leading multinational corporations. Through the high-mobility classroom model we are initiating, our goal is to equip future talents with this key language."

"We are very excited to support Preface in its Series A round of funding. In the digital transformation era, education has become one of the fastest-changing landscapes and we see enormous potential for the business. We trust that a forward-looking company like Preface can revolutionise the education industry through their innovative approach," said Angus Chan, COO and CFO of Sunlink Holdings (H.K.) Limited.

With the digitisation of society, cultivating global coding talents has become the responsibility of education

As the first Asian teaching platform to win an award at "EdTechXEurope", the world's largest education summits, Preface Coding by Preface is committed to nurturing talents and cooperating with universities around the world, such as MIT and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the United States. Preface has also designed official coding courses for top-ranked universities and co-organised seminars and workshops with multinational technology companies and non-profit organisations. Preface has now trained more than 10,000 students around the world.

Decentralised Classroom - solving issues raised by traditional education model and fuelling innovation technology

Preface's innovative teaching concept, the "Decentralised Classroom" delivery model, emphasises that education should not be restricted by time and place. Students from Preface are able to choose how and where to attend their coding courses as they prefer, receiving teaching materials according to real-time analysis and being matched with teachers through AI technology.

-End-

About Preface

Founded with a vision that personalised education is for all, EdTech company Preface is committed to liberate knowledge and promote coding as the future's universal language. As an award-winning coding education company, Preface reshapes both the teaching and learning experience by providing personalised classes. Our businesses are across Hong Kong, Tokyo and London, with a focus on the coding education platform Preface Coding and F&B and lifestyle concept space Preface Coffee & Wine. Stay up to date at www.preface.ai

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1234206 17-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=96ee060a54b1f8a33ecb02a9ffae3e86

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234206&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)