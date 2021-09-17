Through the procurement exercise, the government wants to build ground-mounted solar power projects on an independent power producer (IPP), and build-own-operate (BOO) basis.Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE) has announced that the bid submission date for the 1 GW PV tender it launched in May has been extended to October. The previous deadline had been set for August 21. The MOEE has not explained the reasons for postponing the deadline. Myanmar has been under military rule since February, when the military took power through a coup d'état. Through the procurement exercise, ...

