The "Europe Membrane Water Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for membrane water wastewater treatment in Europe is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

One of the major factors that is driving the market studied is the Rising Demand for Low Pressure Membrane. However, high cost involved in membrane water wastewater treatment is restraining the demand for membrane water wastewater treatment market in the Europe region.

Among the technologies, reverse osmosis accounted for the highest market share and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period.

Among the end-user industries, municipal industry has accounted for the major market share and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period.

Germany has accounted for the major market share of the market studied and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period.

Reverse Osmosis to dominate the Market

Reverse Osmosis (RO) is a technology where demineralization or deionization water is achieved by application of pressure. A RO membrane rejects contaminants based on their size and charge. Any contaminant which has a molecular weight greater than 200 or contaminant which has greater ionic charge will be filtered.

Reverse osmosis can remove up to particles, 99%+ of the dissolved salts (ions), colloids, organics, bacteria, pyrogens, monovalent and multivalent ions from the feed water.

Reverse osmosis is most widely used in commercial and residential water filtration. Reverse osmosis not only reduces salt content in water, but also filters out organic contaminants, metals, and pathogens. Additionally, reverse osmosis is also used to purify liquids in which water has an undesirable impurity.

The growing population and consistently increasing demand for fresh drinking water is likely to boost the demand for reverse osmosis treatment in the market studied.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, reverse osmosis is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany is shifting toward green energy, and is cutting down on the nuclear, oil-fired, coal-fired, and natural gas-fired power plants. It aims at 36% of the electricity being produced from renewables by 2021.

This is likely to boost the usage of water in power generation which in turn is expected to have a positive influence for the market of membrane water treatment chemicals in Europe.

Additionally, the growing demand from municipal industry is also likely to drive the demand for membrane water treatment chemicals in the country.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, Germany is projected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

