

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



17.09.2021 / 11:55

/ PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17 September 2021 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Helmut Wieser 2. Reason for the notification Position / status Member of the Board of Directors Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Befesa S.A. LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares Identification code7 LU1704650164 Nature of the transaction Gift of 220 shares (received) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume €0.00 220 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction 15 September 2021 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Company information

