Casino Group and Meridiam, with their respective subsidiaries GreenYellow and Allego, have announced the commissioning of the first terminals in a major network of fast and ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles in France

Allego Holding B.V. ("Allego" or the "Company"), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, and GreenYellow, an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, today announced the commissioning of the first terminals in a major network of fast (DC) and ultra-fast charging stations (HPC) for electric vehicles across France. Allego is a subsidiary of Meridiam, a global investor and asset manager specialized in developing, financing and managing long-term public infrastructure projects, and recently announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ). GreenYellow is a subsidiary of Casino Group (OTCMKTS:CGUSY), a leader in the global food retail market.

This partnership provides consumers access to infrastructure that will help meet the growing demand for electric mobility. The project will install over 250 charging stations in France, across 36 Casino Group hypermarket sites located on high-density roads, motorways, and in active shopping areas.

Currently, 36 charging stations including 16 ultra-fast charging and ten fast charging are already installed and operating at five sites in France (Géant hypermarkets in Toulouse Fenouillet, Saint-Etienne Monthieu, Saint-Louis, Montpellier, Aix en Provence). By the end of 2021, 74 additional charging stations, currently under construction at nine sites, are expected to become operational, including 26 ultra-fast charging stations and 20 fast charging stations. The remaining 140 charging stations are expected to be installed in 2022.

Allego is responsible for the installation, operation, marketing and maintenance of the sites. GreenYellow is providing the 100% green electricity for the charging stations and Casino is providing the spaces as part of its asset monetization strategy.

The charging stations are expected to be open 24/7 and will provide a variety of charging speeds with different equipment to cater to each customer's needs, including accelerated charging, fast charging, and ultra-fast charging. The new-generation ultra-fast charging stations should enable an electric vehicle to travel 300km on a single charge of as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

Strong commitment from partners to promote electric mobility

This network is part of GreenYellow's plan to install 1,500 charging stations by the end of 2022, as part of its "100,000 charging stations" pledge last October. These charging stations will equip Casino Group's stores, within the framework of the current partnership, as well as the sites of other retailers, companies, and local authorities, as part of the creation of a large network across France to facilitate electric vehicle charging access to the greatest number of customers. In 2020, GreenYellow installed 130 charging stations for its customers and is expected to roll out more than 100 in 2021.

This partnership is part of the overall goal of Meridiam and its subsidiary Allego to install over 2,000 charging stations across France by 2023. This reinforces their position as a European leader in the rollout of charging hubs, with over 25,000 charging stations in operation to date.

"I am very proud to announce today the installation of the first charging stations in what will become a network of 1,500 electric charging stations for vehicles by the end of next year. This project, which positions the Group as among the largest network of high-power charging stations in France, is a perfect illustration of Casino Group's commitment to supporting the development of electric vehicles and helping France move towards a more climate-friendly world," says Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and CEO of Casino Group.

"I am delighted with the operational implementation of this partnership, which aligns with our strategy of investment and large-scale rollout of charging stations for electric vehicles across Europe, and particularly in France. By 2023, we expect to have more than 2,000 charging stations available to all French citizens in every region and département in the country," saysThierry Déau, CEO and Founder of Meridiam.

"Electric mobility has an important place in the unique, decentralised platform model that we are rolling out to serve our customers in their energy transition, with over a hundred charging stations deployed in businesses and commercial areas already and the goal of more than 1,500 charging stations expected to be deployed by the end of 2022. GreenYellow has a major role to play in the acceleration of electric mobility in France, to bring energy closer to the consumer," says Otmane Hajji, President of GreenYellow.

"Thanks to these innovative, multi-modal stations designed to offer different charging powers ranging from 22kW to 300kW, Allego is able to meet the current and future needs of the market for a long-term charging solution. Allego's recognised expertise in the operation of charging networks, particularly high-powered ones, throughout Europe will enable us to provide Casino hypermarket customers high quality service for charging their electric vehicles," says Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego.

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a key, reputable player in the French retail market and a leader in the global food retail market, with nearly 11,000 stores worldwide (France and Latin America). The Group has built a strong, dynamic and complementary portfolio with a workforce of over 200,000 driven by their passion for retail and customer service and which generated a net turnover of €31.9 billion in 2020. In all the countries where it operates, Casino Group is focusing its development on the formats with the highest potential and its ability to adapt in order to meet customers' needs, both today and tomorrow. For more information, go to www.groupe-casino.fr

About Meridiam

Meridiam was founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, based on the belief that aligning public and private sector interests can provide solutions to essential community needs. Meridiam is a mission-driven company, as defined by French law, specialising in the development, financing and long-term management of sustainable public infrastructure in three sectors: mobility of goods and people, energy transition and environment, and social infrastructure. Meridiam currently manages $10 billion in assets and has over 90 projects under management to date. Meridiam is ISO 9001:2015 certified, has an Advanced Sustainability rating from VigeoEiris (Moody's) and has developed its own ESG (environmental, social and governance criteria) and impact methodology based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About GreenYellow

Over a period of 14 years, GreenYellow has become a major player in the energy transition in France and abroad and a true ally of companies and communities in this field.

As an expert in decentralised solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, GreenYellow offers its customers a unique, global platform in order to make their energy transition a positive, committed reality.

By the end of March 2021, GreenYellow developed 355 MWp of photovoltaic capacity, of which 184 MWp is equity owned, and nearly 2,600 energy performance contracts for a volume of 855 GWh per year, of which 511 GWh is equity owned, and was managing over 2.9 TWh of energy for its customers.

Through innovation, GreenYellow is constantly expanding its offering in order to meet the needs of private and public players and support them in reducing their ecological footprint.

Operating in 16 countries spread over 4 continents, the company has over 500 employees across the globe.

About Allego

Founded in 2013 in the Netherlands, Allego is a European leader in charging solutions for electric vehicles, thanks in particular to its network of over 25,000 charging stations operating in urban areas and along major mobility routes. Allego's mission is simple: to provide a charging solution everywhere, for everyone, at any time: at home, on public roads, at the destination and while travelling. With its turnkey and scalable solutions, Allego supports companies and local authorities with its large-scale rollout of electric mobility. Allego has unique expertise in the field of electric mobility and aims to establish the largest high-power fast charging network in Europe. Established in over a dozen European countries, Allego is active in France and is owned by Meridiam. www.allego.eu/fr-fr @Allegocharging @Allego_FR

