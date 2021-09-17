Innovative startups and growth companies, investors and industry partners are invited to meet one day on-site on November 16th, parallel to MEDICA, at the Maritim Hotel Dusseldorf at this year's DxPx Conference EU. As an established partnering conference focusing on the diagnostics, digital health, precision medicine and life science tools industry the DxPx World Series of Industry Investor Partnering Conferences connects several hundred executives annually. This year there will also be 8 days of digital partnering during November 12th 20th to provide maximum flexibility and networking opportunities. The participants have a perfect chance to discuss financing, licensing, and M&A partnerships.

The program of the DxPx Conference on November 16th at the Maritim Hotel in Dusseldorf, includes panel discussions on burning topics of the industries and, this year for the first time at DxPx, fireside chats with renowned speakers. An exciting showdown of the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award finalists can be expected when they pitch for $1,500,000 funding.

"We're convinced that conferences and exhibitions are a perfect way to exchange views and gain valuable professional contacts, especially in challenging times.", said Dr. Mirko Stange, initiator of the DxPx Conference and the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award. With strong Knowledge Partners, such as Brown Gibbons Lang Company, McDermott Will Emery, McKinsey Company, Preqin, Silversky LifeSciences and Gold Sponsor Roche the DxPx Conference is a key date for professionals. The recommended hygiene and protective measures are guaranteed.

The next generation of startups and growth companies will showcase new innovations in the accompanying exhibition. While exhibitors enjoy the liberty to fully focus on networking and partnering, the DxPx team takes care of perfect organization. With this full service DxPx provides special convenience for exhibitors and international participants. "Supporting startups and growth companies is the heart and soul of DxPx. We want to provide a platform for innovators and visionaries of our industries with a dedicated exhibition as well as the 42PLUS1 Pitch Award.", said Jessica Stolzenberg as Project Manager looking forward to another successful Conference.

Tickets are available now on www.dxpx-conference.com/tickets with prices ranging from 750€ for startups and growth companies to 1.000€ for industry experts and 4.000€ for service providers. Investors may redeem free tickets for the first person of each company. The full-service exhibition booths can be purchased for 4.500€ which includes a spot in the high-traffic exhibition area, printing, and setup of the booth and two conference tickets.

With a prize funding of 1,500,000 USD, 42PLUS1 is the highest-prized industry dedicated Pitch Award in Europe and one of the biggest worldwide dedicated to the DxPx Galaxy of Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine and Life Science Tools. It underlines SLS Partnering's commitment to support startups and growth companies and can now make an even bigger difference for the DxPx Galaxy.

DxPx was first hosted in 2019 as an international Industry Investor Partnering Conference for executives from the Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine Life Science Tools industry to explore financing, licensing, and M&A partnerships. The annual flagship conference takes place each November in Dusseldorf and is accompanied with satellite conferences in the US and China.

SLS Partnering is an event marketing agency that tailors its services to the specific needs of the Life Science industry. Built by scientists and marketeers, SLS Partnering is your trusted partner to translate technology and scientific content into high-quality marketable stories that trigger interest and emotion with customers and investors.

