GTT Communications, Inc.: GTT Completes Sale of Infrastructure Division

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2021(OTC: GTTN), "GTT" or "the Company", a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the completion of the sale of its infrastructure division to I Squared Capital. The division consists of a pan-European, North American, and subsea fiber network and data center assets and associated infrastructure services provided to customers.



"This is a major milestone for GTT as we move away from infrastructure ownership and maintenance to deepen our focus on serving the global enterprise market with a full array of cloud networking and managed solutions that include SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other vital telecommunication services that enable digital business," stated Ernie Ortega, GTT CEO. "We have a great team of employees and a company culture that is responsive to the needs of our customers, coupled with an industry-leading internet backbone and a product roadmap aligned to trending market demand. I am confident that our sharper strategic focus will enable us to better serve our customers."

"The differentiated fiber and data center assets acquired through this purchase from GTT are a valuable addition to our global digital infrastructure investments," said Gautam Bhandari, Managing Partner at I Squared Capital. "We are excited about the opportunity to invest and build on this rich set of digital infrastructure capabilities to serve the increasing market demand for high performance networks. We welcome the talented team from GTT to EXA Infrastructure, the newly named independent operating company."

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs served as GTT's financial advisors and Goodwin Procter LLP served as GTT's legal advisors on the transaction.

