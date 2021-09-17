Fobi AI Inc.: Fobi Launches Connected Retail Commerce Solution At Industry's Premier Event For Convenience, Grocers and CPG Brands

Fobi CEO Rob Anson and Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Personalized Digital Receipt Marketing Solution at GroceryShop to be held September 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is excited to announce the launch of its latest solution. The Fobi connected retail commerce solution will support real-time POS data connectivity across all banners and channels, in-store, online and mobile to provide retailers and CPG manufacturers with the ability to deliver automated and personalized marketing at scale.



PERSONALIZED MARKETING TO EMPOWER CPG BRANDS BY PROVIDING THEM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO ENGAGE CONSUMERS WITH PROMOTIONS AND CAMPAIGN ACTIVATION MEASUREMENT

Fobi will now enable manufacturer brands to gain unparalleled access to rich analytics and in-store data, including real-time shopper behaviors, campaign activation, and product performance. Fobi will empower brands to deliver exclusive, highly personalized targeted offers right at the POS, driving customer journeys across all retail channels. Retailers will now be able to create effective and highly customizable receipt and digital marketing campaigns triggered at the till by keywords, basket size, basket composition, previous buying behavior, and more. Personalized Marketing will now build exciting connections between retailers, CPG brands, and their customers to propel the retail industry and Fobi to new heights and expectations.

FOBI 3.0 TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE IMPACT AND VALUE AT INDUSTRY'S LEADING EVENT GROCERYSHOP

The Company will unveil both the Fobi 3.0 and the all-new connected retail commerce solution at GroceryShop alongside major CPGs in attendance such as Johnson and Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, General Mills, Frito Lay, PepsiCo and premier retailers such as Krogers, Albertsons, 7-11, and Amazon.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: "With our launch this week of Fobi 3.0 and our now strategically timed launch of our latest solution at the convenience and grocery premier industry event, we continue our very strong momentum. This is a huge step forward for Fobi, and we believe we are well positioned to transform the retail industry as a whole. As a result of the all-new benefits and functionality that Fobi 3.0 delivers such as personalized digital receipt marketing, providing retailers seamless connectivity to existing IT infrastructure, eliminating the need for POS integration which reduces the friction of retail adoption. Fobi's proprietary receipt intercept technology will provide the next evolution of delivering automated personalized marketing at scale."

The new Fobi connected retail platform now enables personalized physical and digital coupons, discounts, surveys, and more, all powered by Fobi's powerful real-time retail analytics solutions which are supported and integrated with various leading POS platforms such as Oracle, Vend, Lightspeed, Shopify, and many others. The basket contents of the customer's current purchase can be used to push campaigns out through Personalized Receipt Marketing in real-time, empowering retailers to exponentially increase their customer retention and spend with the power of personalization, real-time insights, engagement, and campaign management, all accessible and actionable from the unified Fobi Insight Portal.

FOBI ENHANCES OMNICHANNEL MARKETING FOR BRICK-AND-MORTAR RETAIL WITH AUTOMATED PERSONALIZED MARKETING SOLUTIONS

In light of COVID-19 accelerating digitization and the need for increased personalization at brick-and-mortar retail, Personalized Receipt Marketing enables retailers to finally be able to deliver a full omnichannel marketing strategy. The need to connect online and offline touchpoints is growing, with well over 80% of purchases being classified as involving a multichannel path-to-purchase including both online and offline touchpoints according to Google. Not only does Fobi unlock advanced omnichannel capabilities for brick-and-mortar retailers, it can do so at a fraction of the cost by integrating with any retailer's existing infrastructure.

Fobi's expected closing of the Qples acquisition will enable Fobi's retailer clients and CPG brands to integrate the new 8112 digital coupon format into their personalized receipt marketing campaigns to finally enable retailers to deliver universal, single-use coupons digitally through secure 8112 coupons. 8112 enhances coupon security in an industry where coupon fraud costs the retailer industry upwards of $100 million annually. The 8112 coupon format eliminates the risk of coupon fraud, saving retailers and CPG brands hundreds of millions of dollars each year. With the expected acquisition and functionality of Qples paired with the new format that The Coupon Bureau delivers with the new digital standard of the 8112 coupon format also will enable and provide lucrative new business opportunities and revenue models, monetizing the coupon business between retailers and CPG brands and creating new line recurring revenue streams for both retailers and Fobi.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

