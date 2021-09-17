Revival Gold reported additional results from the 2021 drill program, Aztec Minerals shared assay results for an additional 4 drill holes from its now completed 2021 RC Phase II drill program at the Tombstone Project, Karora Resources' Beta Hunt Mine has extended the strike length of the new zone to over 1,000 meters, including 9.4 grams gold per ton over 11 meters and Millennial Lithium announced the receipt of an increased takeover offer.