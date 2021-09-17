Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Aravind Yarlagadda, will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Industrial Software Automation Summit on Thursday, September 23, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

During the conference, Mr. Yarlagadda will participate in a fireside chat where he will discuss Eaton's approach to digital innovation, including how Eaton's Brightlayer digital foundation enables its transformation into an intelligent power management company.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

