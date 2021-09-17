DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Additional Listing

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc ("Fuller's" or the "Company")

Additional Listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to the Official List for a further issue of 993,205 'A' Ordinary Shares of GBP0.40 each.

The shares, ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing 'A' Ordinary Shares in issue, will be allotted pursuant to the redesignation of 'C' shares to 'A' shares pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Scheme").

It is expected that admission will become effective in the 'A' Ordinary Shares on or around the 20 September 2021.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 B Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,466,013 C Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 1,264,646 A Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 B Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,817,693. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries please contact:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

Tel.: +44 (0) 208 996 2073

Email: rachel.spencer@fullers.co.uk

