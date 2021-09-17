If approved by the European Commission, 6-monthly paliperidone palmitate (PP6M) will be the first long-acting injectable schizophrenia treatment with a twice-yearly dosing regimen

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Opinion is based on results from the Route 6 Study, which showed that 92.5 percent of patients treated with PP6M were relapse-free at the end of the 12-month double-blind phase1

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a Positive Opinion recommending the long-acting atypical antipsychotic therapy BYANNLI (6-monthly paliperidone palmitate; PP6M) for the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adult patients who are clinically stable on 1-monthly paliperidone palmitate (PP1M)2 or 3-monthly paliperidone palmitate (PP3M).3 If approved by the European Commission, PP6M will provide the first twice-yearly treatment for adults living with schizophrenia and longest available dosing interval for an antipsychotic medication in the European Economic Area.1,4

"With only two injections per year, 6-monthly paliperidone palmitate has the potential to reduce the burden of taking medication frequently, giving eligible patients the opportunity to focus on other aspects of their life," said Ludovic de Beaucoudrey, Ph.D., EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead, Janssen-Cilag. "Today's Positive Opinion from the CHMP underscores Janssen's 60-year commitment to transforming the lives of people living with schizophrenia through rigorous scientific research and product development."

The marketing authorisation application is based on the Route 6 Study, a randomised, double-blind, non-inferiority Phase 3 global study designed to demonstrate that PP6M is not less effective than PP3M for the prevention of relapse in participants previously stabilised on a shorter-acting formulation of paliperidone palmitate.1,5,6 The study enrolled 702 adultsliving with schizophrenia from 20 countries, including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Turkey.1,5 The results showed non-inferiority of PP6M compared with PP3M on the primary endpoint of time to first relapse at the end of the 12-month period. Results found that 92.5 percent of patients treated with PP6M and 95.1 percent treated with PP3M were relapse-free at 12 months.1 Relapse was defined as psychiatric hospitalisation, increase in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score, increase in individual PANSS item scores, violent behaviour resulting in self-injury or suicidal/homicidal ideation.

"When it comes to the treatment of schizophrenia, unmet needs remain, including treatment adherence concerns, despite currently available therapies," said Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Janssen Research Development, LLC. "The Positive Opinion received from the CHMP today, enables us to rethink how we manage this chronic disease and brings us one step closer to offering patients and caregivers the potential for a life less defined by medication."

The safety profile observed for PP6M was consistent with previous studies of PP1M and PP3M with no new safety signals emerging.1 The most common treatment emergent adverse reactions (=5.0 percent) in the study's PP6M group were weight increase (8.4 percent), injection site pain (7.7 percent), headache (6.7 percent) and upper respiratory tract infection (5.0 percent). There were no unexpected serious adverse reactions.1

"Non-adherence to prescribed drug treatments has been recognised as a challenge for treatment continuity that can potentially have a negative impact on treatment outcomes," said Professor Silvana Galderisi, Route 6 Study Investigator and Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Emergency Unit of the Department of Mental Health at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, Italy. "It is therefore essential to provide a variety of treatment options to meet different patient needs. If approved by the European Commission, PP6M's extended dosing interval may help address a key unmet need within this population."

Following this Positive CHMP Opinion, the European Commission will now consider approval of a marketing authorisation for PP6M as a long-acting injectable maintenance treatment for adults with schizophrenia who are clinically stable on 1-monthly or 3-monthly paliperidone palmitate injectable products. The European Commission has the authority to grant marketing authorisation for medicines in the European Economic Area.

About the Route 6 Study (PSY3015)

The Route 6 Study was a randomised, double-blind, non-inferiority global Phase 3 study of 702 adults (ages 18-70) with schizophrenia, designed to demonstrate that injection cycles consisting of a single administration of PP6M (700 or 1000 mg) are not less effective than two sequentially administered injections of PP3M (350 or 525 mg) for the prevention of relapse in subjects with schizophrenia previously stabilised on corresponding doses of PP1M (100 or 150 mg) or PP3M (350 or 525 mg).1

The study consisted of four treatment phases: a screening phase (up to 28 days); a transition phase (of 1 to 4 months), applicable to those adult patients who entered the screening phase before being stabilised on PP1M or PP3M; a maintenance phase (of 1 or 3 months), used to stabilise patients on PP1M or PP3M prior to the double-blind phase; and a double-blind phase (of 12 months).

In the double-blind phase all stabilised adult patients (N=702) were randomised in a 2:1 ratio to receive PP6M (n=478) or PP3M (n=224).1

Study evaluations included efficacy, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and safety. The study's duration varied from approximately 13 months to 19 months depending on treatment arm.1

About Long-Acting Injectables

Long-acting injectables (LAIs) allow for the slow release of a drug into the blood and have been on the market for more than 50 years.7 LAI antipsychotics have been demonstrated to offer a number of advantages compared with oral medication, including not having to remember to take drugs daily, improved patient outcomes, improved patient and physician satisfaction, and lower relapse rates.8

In 2002, a 1-monthly injectable formulation (PP1M) was approved by the European Commission as a maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adult patients under the brand name XEPLION.2 In 2016, a 3-monthly LAI formulation (PP3M) was approved under the trade name TREVICTA.3

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe brain disorder affecting approximately 20 million people worldwide9 and an estimated 3.7 million people in the EU.10 The disease is characterised by distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language, sense of self and behaviour leading to neurological impairment, severe disability and increased mortality.8

Antipsychotic medication is recognised as an essential component in the treatment of schizophrenia, and adherence to medication plays a critical role in preventing symptoms and relapses.11 Early intervention in schizophrenia may improve patient outcomes as more than 69 percent of people with schizophrenia do not receive appropriate care.9

*Professor Silvana Galderisi has been a paid consultant for Janssen. She has not been compensated for any media work.

