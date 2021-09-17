Anzeige
Freitag, 17.09.2021
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
16.09.21
08:07 Uhr
23,070 Euro
-0,110
-0,47 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
22,61022,82013:26
17.09.2021 | 13:04
MONDI PLC - 2021 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

PR Newswire

London, September 17

Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

17 September 2021

Mondi Group - 2021 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc announced on 5 August 2021 that it will pay an interim dividend of 20.00 euro cents per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2021 on Thursday 30 September. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 13 September. As stated in the announcement on 5 August 2021, the exchange rate for this payment has been set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.85371. Therefore, the equivalent interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 17.07420.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 17.01988. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 340.39760.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 5 August 2021.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

© 2021 PR Newswire
