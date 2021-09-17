MONDI PLC - 2021 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

17 September 2021

Mondi Group - 2021 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc announced on 5 August 2021 that it will pay an interim dividend of 20.00 euro cents per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2021 on Thursday 30 September. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 13 September. As stated in the announcement on 5 August 2021, the exchange rate for this payment has been set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.85371. Therefore, the equivalent interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 17.07420.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 17.01988. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 340.39760.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 5 August 2021.

