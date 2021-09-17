Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Vinergy Capital Inc. (CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V70) ("Vinergy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Cherry will be joining the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Management and Directors join Chairman of the Board, Alnoor Nathoo, in welcoming Mr. Cherry. Mr. Nathoo further commented, "We are pleased to be welcoming Christopher Cherry as the newest member of our Board of Directors at Vinergy. I am confident that Mr. Cherry will help the board unlock significant shareholder value while helping us craft the right long-term strategy for our business."

The Company also announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 250,000 common shares of the Company to Mr. Cherry at the exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of three years, vesting immediately.

About Christopher Cherry

Mr. Cherry is a licensed CPA having obtained the chartered accountant designation in 2009, and the certified general accountant designation in 2004. He has over 20 years of corporate accounting and audit experience and has acted as director, chief financial officer and secretary for several public companies. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, where he gained experience as an auditor for junior public companies.

Vinergy Capital Inc.

Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman

Email: info@vinergycapitalinc.com

Forward Looking Information and Additional Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: fluctuations in the trading price of investee companies; economic changes impacting the investments generally or the blockchain industry and other targeted industry areas specifically; availability of capital for continued investment; rates of recovery for investments; prices at which the securities of an investee entity ultimately are sold; and operations of the third party investee entities. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. There can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to sell its investments for a profit or at all.