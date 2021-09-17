Anzeige
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
2,9212,95713:44
17.09.2021
ZTE Corporation: ZTE wins largest share in bid section 4 of China Mobile's high-end router centralized procurement

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763. HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that it has secured the share of 50% in section 4 of China Mobile's high-end router/switch centralized procurement 2021-2022, ranking No. 1 by virtue of its high-end routers ZXR10 M6000-18 S and ZXR10 M6000-8S Plus. This section is the largest one in the high-end router centralized procurement of China Mobile, containing the largest number of equipment.

ZTE will provide the routers to take the role of SR (Service Router) and PE (Provider Edge) in such scenarios as cloud private network, network cloud, 5G UPF (User Plane Function), IP private network and MAN (Metropolitan Area Network). Besides, ZTE will provide necessary equipment for the future IP network of China Mobile, especially cloud private networks and 5G transport networks.

Based on ROSng, the router operating system with its independent intellectual property rights, ZTE's high-end router ZXR10 M6000-S supports SR/EVPN/SRv6/BIER and boosts the evolution of IP networks towards simplicity and intelligence. The router employs the in-house NP (Network Processor) to enable the single-slot 1T performance, and reaches the industry-leading standards in forwarding performance, energy saving and SDN (Software Defined Network).

In June 2021, ZTE's high-end routers ZXR10 T8000 and ZXR10 M6000-3S ranked No. 2 in the comprehensive assessment, and were respectively selected for the bid section 3 & 5 of this procurement. In addition, in China Mobile's high-end router centralized procurement 2019-2020, ZTE's ZXR10 M6000-S ranked No. 1 in section 2 (for 2T high-end routers) and No. 2 in section 3 (for 400G high-end routers). So far, the ZXR10 M6000-S ranked top 2 in market share of the country.

As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE has been committed to delivering the leading digital infrastructure solutions. With its continuous innovation, the company has built up core competitiveness in standard patents, key technologies and product solutions to accelerate 5G network constructions.

Moving forward, ZTE, in partnership with China Mobile, will further innovate its 5G network technologies, and expedite commercial deployments of 5G networks to embrace a digital future.

Media Contacts:
Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

