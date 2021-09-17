First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S

Brain+ A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares and IPO warrants is expected to be 7 October 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Brain+ A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 1 October at 15:00 CET at the latest. SHARES Name: Brain+ ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670205 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum 10,761,430 shares Maximum 11,815,912 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36439440 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235014 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------ 20 2010 Health Care Health Care ------------------------ IPO-WARRANTS Name: Brain+ TO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670551 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: Minimum 3,734,060 warrants Maximum 4,788,542 warrants ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise period: 17 October - 31 October 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 14 October 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms Please the Company Discription published by the company ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015845