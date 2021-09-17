Anzeige
Freitag, 17.09.2021
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
GlobeNewswire
17.09.2021 | 13:29
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S

Brain+ A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares and IPO warrants is
expected to be 7 October 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon
that Brain+ A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and
sufficient free float. 



The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 1
October at 15:00 CET at the latest. 



SHARES

Name:             Brain+          
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061670205       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          BRAINP          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            Minimum 10,761,430 shares
               Maximum 11,815,912 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 36439440         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.10         
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         235014          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector
------------------------
20      2010    
Health Care Health Care
------------------------





IPO-WARRANTS

Name:        Brain+ TO                       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:        DK0061670551                      
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     BRAINP TO                       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants: Minimum 3,734,060 warrants               
           Maximum 4,788,542 warrants               
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise period:   17 October - 31 October 2022              
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  14 October 2022                    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms        Please the Company Discription published by the company
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North Denmark / 100               
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:      DSME                          
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    235015                         
----------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

