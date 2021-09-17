DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6C2002

Issuer Name

WICKES GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jupiter Fund Management PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Citigroup Northern Trust

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.930000 0.000000 4.930000 12801742 or reached Position of previous 5.030000 0.000000 5.030000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 12801742 4.930000 Sub Total 8.A 12801742 4.930000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Jupiter Fund Jupiter Fund Management Management 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Group Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Group Limited Jupiter Fund Knightsbridge Management Asset 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Management Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Investment 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Management Group Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Management 0.400000 0.000000 0.400000% Plc (Chain 1) Limited Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Limited Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) (Jersey) Limited Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors ( 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Finance) Limited Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Holdings Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Investment 4.530000 0.000000 4.530000% Plc (Chain 2) Management Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17th September 2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

