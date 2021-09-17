Anzeige
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
17.09.21
09:16 Uhr
2,860 Euro
+0,100
+3,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest 17-Sep-2021 / 12:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6C2002

Issuer Name

WICKES GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jupiter Fund Management PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name      City of registered office Country of registered office 
Citigroup 
Northern Trust

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.930000        0.000000            4.930000   12801742 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.030000        0.000000            5.030000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BL6C2002                   12801742                    4.930000 
Sub Total 8.A       12801742                     4.930000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Jupiter Fund 
Management          0.000000                             0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 1) 
Jupiter Fund Jupiter Fund 
Management  Management   0.000000                             0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 1) Group Limited 
Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset 
Management  Management   0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 1) Group Limited 
Jupiter Fund Knightsbridge 
Management  Asset      0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 1) Management 
       Limited 
Jupiter Fund Jupiter 
Management  Investment   0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 1) Management 
       Group Limited 
Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset 
Management  Management   0.400000          0.000000               0.400000% 
Plc (Chain 1) Limited 
Jupiter Fund 
Management          0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 2) 
Jupiter Fund Merian Global 
Management  Investors    0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 2) Limited 
Jupiter Fund Merian Global 
Management  Investors    0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 2) (Jersey) 
       Limited 
Jupiter Fund Merian Global 
Management  Investors (   0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 2) Finance) 
       Limited 
Jupiter Fund Merian Global 
Management  Investors    0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Plc (Chain 2) Holdings 
       Limited 
Jupiter Fund Jupiter 
Management  Investment   4.530000          0.000000               4.530000% 
Plc (Chain 2) Management 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17th September 2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  122450 
EQS News ID:  1234265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)

