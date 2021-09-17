DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6C2002
Issuer Name
WICKES GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered office Country of registered office Citigroup Northern Trust
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Sep-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Sep-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.930000 0.000000 4.930000 12801742 or reached Position of previous 5.030000 0.000000 5.030000 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 12801742 4.930000 Sub Total 8.A 12801742 4.930000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Jupiter Fund Jupiter Fund Management Management 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Group Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Group Limited Jupiter Fund Knightsbridge Management Asset 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Management Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Investment 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 1) Management Group Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Management 0.400000 0.000000 0.400000% Plc (Chain 1) Limited Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Limited Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) (Jersey) Limited Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors ( 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Finance) Limited Jupiter Fund Merian Global Management Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Plc (Chain 2) Holdings Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Investment 4.530000 0.000000 4.530000% Plc (Chain 2) Management Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
17th September 2021
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
For further information please contact:
Marianne Phillips
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
