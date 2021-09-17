DJ Renewi plc: PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: PDMR Shareholding 17-Sep-2021 / 12:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc den Hartog 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Netherlands MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Market Purchase Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) c) 8,000 EUR7.152

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 8,000

- Price EUR7.152

Date of the transaction

e)

16 September 2021

Place of the transaction

f)

Amsterdam (Euronext)

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith

Renewi plc Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 Sequence No.: 122451 EQS News ID: 1234279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)