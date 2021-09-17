Vior, Inc.: Vior Confirms High-Grade Gold Potential at Belleterre, QC with up to 274.9 g/t Au in Surface Sampling

Vior to host a webcast with 6ix on September 30, 2021 at 12:00pm EST to provide a Corporate update with a focus on the exploration program at Belleterre. Register HERE for the webcast.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce field exploration results that demonstrate the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. Of 1,328 samples completed during the Summer 2021 exploration program at Belleterre and currently being processed at the laboratory, these first gold results consist of a targeted validation sampling process where lab results were expedited in preparation for the upcoming Phase 1 Fall drill program. The Vior technical team's objective is to validate the presence of gold grades and the precise locations of historic gold showings in the Brownfield areas at Belleterre. The results indicate that out of 38 samples recently sent to the laboratory, the three highest grade samples returned respectively 274.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 121.3 g/t Au and 77.4 g/t Au. Another 17 samples contained values between 66.5 g/t Au and 10 g/t Au with all but one of the remaining samples containing gold content (see Table 1 and maps below). In addition, these results validate over 10 historic gold showings and confirm the high exploration potential at Belleterre.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "These field results are exciting and confirm the presence of significant gold from the historical showings. We also know that previous drill programs in the Brownfield areas at Belleterre were only undertaken to shallow depths and were non continuous along strike. These results validate the hard work of the exploration and management team through 2021 to consolidate this highly prospective mining camp, and we are encouraged more than ever that Belleterre offers a tremendous exploration opportunity for our shareholders."

Vior is also pleased to release the results of its high-resolution magnetic survey (see Figure 1) covering the entire Belleterre Project. This high-resolution magnetic survey is a valuable exploration tool that will help Vior's exploration team focus on the continuities of the main gold bearing structures within the known historical high-grade zones along strike and at depth including past producing Belleterre gold mine with a historic production of 2.18 Mt at 10.7 g/t Au (source DV-89-01 from MRNQ: Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec) and Aubelle deposit with a non 43-101 compliant current resource of 353.7 Kt at 3.6 g/t Au (source DV-89-01 from MRNQ). This helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Novatem Inc., of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC for a total of 6,750 linear kilometers with line spacing every 50 meters.

Vior's Executive Vice-President, Laurent Eustache, stated, "In conjunction with the new structural interpretation derived from our new high-resolution magnetic survey and the compilation of historical data and geological modeling (with our consultant 3DGeo Solution Inc.), we are now in an excellent position to better define the high-potential drill targets for our upcoming 4,000-metre Fall drill program. By incorporating all of the various technical data sets available from the consolidated area, which has never been attempted due to the previously fragmented ownership positions at Belleterre, we are now able to build a cohesive 3D structural model. We are confident that our new systematic and holistic approach will play a major positive role in our overall exploration strategy to help unlock the full potential of the Belleterre mining camp."

Figure 1. Vior's consolidated Belleterre land package with high-resolution magnetic survey and locations of detailed Map 1 and Map 2.

Map 1. Detailed map showing the location of highest gold values and draped LIDAR/high-resolution magnetic survey background.

Map 2. Detailed map showing the location of highest gold values and draped LIDAR/high-resolution magnetic survey background.

Table 1. Belleterre Project - 2021 gold values from summer exploration program

QA/QC Controls

Vior has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices, including certified reference material (CRM) standards and blank material inserted every 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish (TMT-G5B). Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing (TMT-G5C) on each sample containing more than 3.0 g/t Au. Metallic Sieve (MS) on 350 grams of material was carried out on samples that presented a great variation in gold content or as per recommendation from the laboratory. All samples from the Belleterre project were analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé, QC.

About Belleterre

The property is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC. The property consists of 531 claims over 29,129 hectares (291.3 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration land package with strike length of 37 km and including the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced 750,000 oz gold and 95,000 oz silver between 1936 and 1959. The property has been under-explored for the past 50 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now. More on Belleterre can be found HERE.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President of Vior and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager of Vior, and Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

