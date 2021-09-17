American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and Analysis

Rodney Campbell brings industry leading expertise to assist with the Company's Capture process and technologies in analyzing controlled feedstocks of rare earth elements (REEs)

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, today announced it has engaged Rodney Campbell, President and founder of Advanced Minerals, Inc., to spearhead and assist with the collection and analysis of the Company's controlled, carbon-based REE feedstocks. Mr. Campbell will focus on refining and advancing the sampling, handling and analysis of REE feedstocks from the Company's acid mine drainage (AMD) and coal processing waste streams in conjunction with the American Resources' sponsored research partnership with Penn State University.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "As we continue to execute on our American Rare Earth business plan and commercialization of our process chain, we are encouraged by the opportunities that we are seeing to create and foster a sustainable supply chain of rare earth and critical minerals using the most environmentally safe methods ever developed. Our "Capture" technology will allow us to use solution-based innovation to offset current costs by collecting the rare earth metals as we process carbon and treat existing coal waste streams. When combined with the balance of our process chain, "Process" and "Purify", we bring a practical and comprehensive approach in creating a sustainable, domestic supply chain of these increasingly important raw materials able to be made commercial when combine with "Byproduct Economics". The engagement of Rodney, with his industry leading expertise, will allow us to advance our Capture process more effectively."

Mr. Campbell brings over 40 years of mineral analysis experience including regional leadership roles at SGS and Mineral Labs, Inc. At SGS, he served as Vice President of Appalachia Operations as well as international sales in Australia and India. At Mineral Labs, Rodney oversaw laboratory quality, sales and marketing and provided research and development for sampling rare earth elements and other minerals. Mr. Campbell has known and worked with American Resources Corporation for several years in his prior roles, and recently started his own consulting firm, Advanced Minerals, Inc.

Mr. Campbell added, "This is a very exciting time to be assisting American Resources as they continue to drive innovation in their industry and meet the demands of the evolving infrastructure market. Their rare earth element division, American Rare Earth, is bringing real and viable solutions to address the supply chain and environmental challenges that we are facing. I very much look forward to collaborating with them to further execute on their goals."

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

