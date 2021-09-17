BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

BH MACRO LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change

17 September 2021

The Company announces the appointment of Julia Chapman as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2021. Julia is joining the Board of the Company from BH Global Limited following the combination. Julia resigned from the Board of BH Global Limited on 19 July 2021.

Julia Chapman is a solicitor qualified in England & Wales and in Jersey with over 30 years' experience in the investment fund and capital markets sector. After working at Simmons & Simmons in London, she moved to Jersey and became a partner of Mourant du Feu & Jeune (now Mourant) in 1999. She was then appointed general counsel to Mourant International Finance Administration (the firm's fund administration division). Following its acquisition by State Street in April 2010, Julia was appointed European Senior Counsel for State Street's alternative investment business. In July 2012, Julia left State Street to focus on the independent provision of directorship and governance services to a small number of investment fund vehicles (including Sanne Group plc, GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited and Henderson Far East Income Limited).

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Ms Chapman's current directorships in publicly quoted companies are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships

Sanne Group plc

GCP Infrastructure Investments

Henderson Far East Income Limited

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001