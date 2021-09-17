The sustainability claims of a crowdfunded 'e-textile' range launched by Art by Physicist are borne out by the fact each garment will be printed on demand.A self-heating coat, a "wifi-programmable dress" and two garments featuring flexible organic PV films which will enable them to charge electrical devices on the go, form part of a wearable solar fashion collection launched by a Silicon Valley start-up. Harvard and Cambridge University graduate Kitty Yeung, who is also senior program manager for quantum computing at Microsoft, has debuted her e-textile collection with the help of a Kickstarter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...