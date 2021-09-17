DJ CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend

CSG CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend 17-Sep-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that as a result of its third quarter dividend of USD0.25 per share on its common stock, it will adjust the conversion rate for its outstanding 4.25% Senior Convertible Notes issued in March 2016 (the '2016 Convertible Notes'). The adjustments are made in accordance with the terms of the Indenture Agreement.

CSG's 2016 Convertible Notes (Unrestricted CUSIP Number 126349 AF6) mature on March 15, 2036 and the original USD230,000,000 aggregate principal amount remains outstanding. Effective September 14, 2021, the conversion rate for the 2016 Convertible Notes has been adjusted to 17.7403 shares for each USD1,000 in principal amount of 2016 Convertible Notes (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately USD56.37) per share of CSG common stock.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact:

John Rea

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Source: CSG Contact Details

John Rea

+1 210-687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1234295 17-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)