Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

17 September 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), announces that it has issued 2,608,695 ordinary shares at a price of 1.15p per share ("New Ordinary Shares") to professional advisors for services rendered to the Company.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares on 22 September 2021, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 943,030,521 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

