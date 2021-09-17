Anzeige
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Frankfurt
17.09.21
08:05 Uhr
0,010 Euro
+0,001
+5,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, September 17

17 September 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), announces that it has issued 2,608,695 ordinary shares at a price of 1.15p per share ("New Ordinary Shares") to professional advisors for services rendered to the Company.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares on 22 September 2021, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 943,030,521 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

© 2021 PR Newswire
