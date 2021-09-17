GrAI Matter Labs, a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing, today announced the showcase of its GrAI VIP Vision Inference Processor platform with Life-Ready AI for robotics applications at the upcoming AI Hardware Summit 2021.

The GrAI VIP platform will drive a significant step making machines act, and react, in real-time, for visual inference capabilities in advanced robotics, industrial automation, smart cities, augmented virtual reality, and a broad range of consumer electronics. GrAI Matter Labs' silicon-proven, event-based dataflow compute technology, called NeuronFlow enables industry-leading inference latency up-to 100x better than competing solutions.

Christian Verbrugge, GML Europe Senior Director Business Development, said, "It's time to rethink and discover innovation in a new light! We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand E026 in Lyon to demonstrate the world's most advanced event-based System-on-Chip via a real-life example of on-chip and on-device functionality using a Life-Ready AI platform."

AI application developers looking for lightning-fast responses for their edge algorithms can now get early access to the GrAI VIP Software Development Kit (SDK) and drive game-changing products in industrial automation, robotics, and more.

"We are also so thrilled to showcase the world's first Life-Ready AI Kit for Education with ERM, using the GrAI VIP platform integrated with an ADLINK I-Pi SMARC module at the SIDO event on September 22 and 23, at the LYON's Cité Internationale convention center," said Christian Verbrugge.

SIDO Event is expanding its European leadership in the convergence of IoT, AI, Robotics, and XR technologies. SIDO bridges the gap between various technological realms by connecting ecosystems together, sparking innovation, and assisting businesses in bringing their innovative and self-contained projects to life. Additional information about SIDO Event Lyon is available at https://www.sido-lyon.com/en/

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of life-ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans do. That makes machines assisting humans act, and react, in real-time, live. Which optimizes energy and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. GML is led by an international team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management.

