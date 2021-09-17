Anzeige
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
17.09.2021 | 15:13
Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 16/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 159.0550

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 627656

CODE: LOUF

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJBLDJ48 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LOUF 
Sequence No.:  122460 
EQS News ID:  1234300 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
