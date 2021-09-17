Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Niobay Metals Inc. (TSXV: NBY). The report is titled, "Premier Asset Owner Targeting Critical Green Metals Amidst Tight Supply."

Report Excerpt: With niobium's legacy applications exhibiting strong demand and potential widespread usage in EV batteries being a catalyst for exponential growth, the sources of demand are broad and varied. By contrast, the supply-side is characterized by extreme concentration. Before even considering the competitive dynamics of niobium at the microeconomic level, the vast majority of niobium is only produced in two countries, Brazil and Canada.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Niobay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc., formerly MDN Inc., is a Canadian mineral exploration company that is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NBY). It is developing the James Bay Niobium project, a world-class niobium deposit located in the James Bay region in Ontario, Canada. The company has 100% of the ownership rights to the project. Niobay believes that the James Bay Niobium project, one of the most promising Niobium developments in the world, will be a catalyst for the company's growth in the niobium market.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource sector. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the Niobay Metals.

