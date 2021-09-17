Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("the Company") today announced that it has officially launched its new cold storage services for 3rd party manufacturers with the onboarding of its first client, Kase Manufacturing ('Kase').

Kase will rent portions of TransCanna's 4,400 square foot, state-of-the-art cold storage cannabis freezer for specialized storage of Kase's fresh-frozen cannabis biomass. The sub-40 degree Fahrenheit cannabis freezer, roughly the size of a five bedroom house, is the largest of its kind in Northern California.

"Effective cold storage is a crucial component of the production of live resin concentrate cannabis products, and we are excited to begin servicing this emerging segment of the cannabis industry," said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. "A freezer of this size and temperature typically costs about $2M - making the barrier to entry to the resin market challenging for many manufacturers. We are committed to servicing 3rd party resin manufacturers throughout California in many ways such as offering them premium flower for use as a raw material, as well as processing, storage and distribution services."

Live resin, considered the 'champagne' of concentrates, can only be produced by instantly flash freezing 'living plants', and it's extremely difficult to do so on a large scale. Cannabis connoisseurs value its rarity, potency and strong flavor profile captured from the essence of the living plant. Live Resin based products, typically sold in cartridges for vape pens, are one of the highest quality forms of concentrate manufacturing, and one of the fastest growing segments in cannabis.

"We are committed to delivering the most excellent suite of diversified services and building long-term, win-win relationships with 3rd party growers, processors and manufacturers alike throughout California," said Mr. Blink. "I have had a close personal relationship with the innovators at Kase for years, and I look forward to doing great business with them for many years to come."

Kase has signed a 12-month lease agreement with TransCanna subsidiary Lyfted Farms for use of the cold storage freezer, with an automatic option to renew for another 12 months thereafter.

About Kase Manufacturing Inc.

Kase Manufacturing is a premium cannabis extraction facility serving a diversified portfolio of successful cannabis brands. They utilize industry-leading techniques in a highly advanced and certified extraction laboratory, and strive to deliver the most consistent, high-quality cannabis extracts available today.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. Visit the TransCanna website today at transcanna.com.

