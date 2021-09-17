In H121, Ernst Russ (ERAG) continued its fleet expansion with the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels, bringing the number of majority owned ships to 18. It also sold the Bremen Fund management subsegment, decreasing its assets under management (AUM) in the management services segment, by €0.2bn to €0.6bn at end-June 2021. On the back of robust market environment for container shipping and healthy operational performance, management introduced the FY21 guidance with targeted revenues ranging from €85m to €90m and EBIT between €24m and €26m (compared to €55.6m and €2.3m in FY20, respectively).

