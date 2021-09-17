China Green Development Group is building a giant project consisting of 3 GW of photovoltaics and 300 MW of concentrating solar power. The plant is scheduled for completion in 2025 and is part of China's 14th five-year plan.The government of Golmud City, in Qinghai province, has announced state-owned China Green Development Group has begun construction of a 3.3 GW hybrid photovoltaic-concentrating solar power (CSP) project in its industrial district. The RMB19.6 billion (US$3.04 billion) scheme includes 3 GW of photovoltaic generation capacity and 300 MW of CSP plus 520 MW of energy storage. ...

