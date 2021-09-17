Anzeige
Freitag, 17.09.2021
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
17.09.2021
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 17

Ashtead Group plc

17thSeptember 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 it made awards under its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to its executive directors.

Awards under the LTIP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of these awards is subject to continued employment and achievement of the challenging performance conditions set by the Remuneration Committee and articulated in the Company's ambitious growth plan entitled Sunbelt 3.0. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil obligations to award shares which may arise.

The following awards were made to executive directors:-

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares covered by the awardShare Value
Brendan Horgan
44,9015,826p
Michael Pratt
24,0525,826p

Contact:

Will Shaw

Tel: 020 7726 9700

© 2021 PR Newswire
