17thSeptember 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 it made awards under its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to its executive directors.

Awards under the LTIP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of these awards is subject to continued employment and achievement of the challenging performance conditions set by the Remuneration Committee and articulated in the Company's ambitious growth plan entitled Sunbelt 3.0. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil obligations to award shares which may arise.

The following awards were made to executive directors:-

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award Share Value Brendan Horgan

44,901 5,826p Michael Pratt

24,052 5,826p

